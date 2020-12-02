Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.62 Million Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,006,767,000 after acquiring an additional 245,078 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 737,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,122,000 after purchasing an additional 136,632 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 601,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,684,000 after purchasing an additional 330,765 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 485,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,447,000 after purchasing an additional 13,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 373,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,309,000 after purchasing an additional 17,061 shares during the last quarter. 86.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Colleen M. O’sullivan sold 1,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.80, for a total transaction of $446,497.20. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 3,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.48, for a total value of $1,303,833.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,963 shares in the company, valued at $8,973,699.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,010 shares of company stock worth $27,379,079 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $372.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.94 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50-day moving average is $326.42 and its 200-day moving average is $280.00. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $150.06 and a 1 year high of $382.71.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The industrial products company reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 11.41%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Zebra Technologies from $280.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research started coverage on Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $309.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Zebra Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $289.33.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility.

