Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,734 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 4,479 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 913 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank OH boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 4,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.08, for a total value of $34,817.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,817.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,199,765.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,970 shares of company stock valued at $604,818. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $72.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 6.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $81.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.53. The stock has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.78.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The construction company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.48. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from D.R. Horton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.36%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DHI. Atlantic Securities began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on D.R. Horton from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Truist raised D.R. Horton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.52.

D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

