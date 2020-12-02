Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $5.22 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $5,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 19.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,108,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,508,116,000 after purchasing an additional 4,914,896 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,633 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 58.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,481,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,671,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385,355 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 130.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,788,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $189,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,351 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,368,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,734,000 after purchasing an additional 18,075 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

DFS has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.47.

In related news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $80.15 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day moving average is $56.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a P/E/G ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Discover Financial Services has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $87.43.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.36 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Discover Financial Services will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.38%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS).

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.