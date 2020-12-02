Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,588 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $4,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 91 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Align Technology by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 121 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 70.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Julie Ann Coletti sold 978 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.00, for a total transaction of $489,978.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Morici sold 3,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.34, for a total value of $1,635,454.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,162 shares in the company, valued at $541,887.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 146,887 shares of company stock valued at $68,176,174. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ALGN opened at $500.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $326.21. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.88 and a twelve month high of $508.96.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $2.02. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The company had revenue of $734.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $551.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $472.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Barclays boosted their target price on Align Technology from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $355.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Align Technology from $432.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.64.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

