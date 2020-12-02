Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $4,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jensen Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $252,101,000 after buying an additional 8,640 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 840,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $106,067,000 after purchasing an additional 41,944 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,910,000 after purchasing an additional 41,728 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 702,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,750,000 after purchasing an additional 177,054 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 95.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 680,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,902,000 after purchasing an additional 332,090 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $148.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.65 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.57. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $81.90 and a one year high of $153.34.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.21 million. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 48.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

In related news, President Christopher John Perry sold 22,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.57, for a total transaction of $3,387,286.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 63,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,558,762.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy C. Gokey sold 91,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $11,656,566.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 201,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,721,793.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 241,137 shares of company stock valued at $32,628,602. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $142.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 17th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $112.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.67.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

