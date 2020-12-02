Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 46,694 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MAR. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in Marriott International by 43.6% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its position in Marriott International by 378.8% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $128.52 on Wednesday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.56 and a 52-week high of $153.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.27. The stock has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of 242.50 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.54.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. Marriott International had a return on equity of 188.71% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Marriott International from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Argus upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Marriott International from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.63.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

