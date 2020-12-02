Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Invests $4.51 Million in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,505,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 6.3% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 14.6% in the third quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 847 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 0.6% in the third quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,287,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $105.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $72.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Peloton Interactive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.96.

In other news, President William Lynch sold 313,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $25,355,880.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 187,500 shares in the company, valued at $15,165,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Hisao Kushi sold 132,890 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.83, for a total transaction of $10,741,498.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,173,796 shares of company stock worth $109,418,122 over the last three months.

PTON opened at $112.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.35. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.70 and a 52 week high of $139.75. The company has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion and a PE ratio of -78.89.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 232.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

