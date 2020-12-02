Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Lowers Stock Holdings in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 137,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $5,069,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 11.0% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 2.1% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 881,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,946,000 after purchasing an additional 18,378 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in Duke Realty in the second quarter valued at approximately $396,000. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1,409.6% in the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Duke Realty by 24.5% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 165,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,622 shares in the last quarter. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duke Realty in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $31.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

Shares of Duke Realty stock opened at $38.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.38.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a boost from Duke Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 70.83%.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

