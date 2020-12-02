Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 1,400 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,924 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions by 31.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 446,212 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,883,000 after buying an additional 107,239 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,646 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 4.4% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 108.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 7.7% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,356 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.81.

Skyworks Solutions stock opened at $144.00 on Wednesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.90 and a 52 week high of $158.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.13. The stock has a market cap of $23.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.33. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 24.13%. The firm had revenue of $956.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.03%.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total transaction of $752,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,856,330.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 8,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total value of $1,228,696.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,926 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,923.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,919 shares of company stock worth $10,332,486. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators, as well as wireless radio integrated circuits.

