Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 200 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,900 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 244 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 279 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 38.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY opened at $381.65 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $351.44 and a 200 day moving average of $329.91. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $195.34 and a 52-week high of $398.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18 and a beta of 0.94.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.12. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $749.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $331.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.33.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

