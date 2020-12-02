Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 3,600 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $4,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Microchip Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,124,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 32.8% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,580,259 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $162,387,000 after buying an additional 390,555 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,563,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,638,000 after buying an additional 12,465 shares during the last quarter. SPF Beheer BV grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.8% during the third quarter. SPF Beheer BV now owns 1,031,895 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,038,000 after buying an additional 65,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 954,984 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,134,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. 91.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MCHP opened at $136.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.80. The company has a market cap of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.62. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.84.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 25.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.3685 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 19th. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is presently 28.38%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $134.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.79.

In other Microchip Technology news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 2,904 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.18, for a total value of $366,426.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,098,373.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,533 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.70, for a total transaction of $200,363.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,206 shares of company stock valued at $928,698. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communication, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, and wired and wireless connectivity applications.

