FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) Shares Acquired by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 403 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $2,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FLT. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,733,000 after purchasing an additional 3,805 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 7,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 20,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 51,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,034,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $267.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $250.62 and a 200 day moving average of $248.20. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $168.51 and a 12 month high of $329.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.15. FLEETCOR Technologies had a return on equity of 30.65% and a net margin of 29.55%. The company had revenue of $585.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $580.76 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.10 EPS. FLEETCOR Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FLEETCOR Technologies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. 140166 reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $267.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.89.

In related news, CFO Eric Dey sold 1,269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.13, for a total transaction of $340,256.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,103,193.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc operates as a business payments company that simplifies the way businesses manage and pay expenses. The company's portfolio of brands help companies automate, secure, digitize, and control payments on behalf of employees and suppliers. It offers payment solutions in five primary categories, including fuel, lodging, tolls, corporate payments, and gift.

