Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) Stock Rating Lowered by Itau BBA Securities

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) was downgraded by Itau BBA Securities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.33.

FMX stock opened at $76.06 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.83, a P/E/G ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.53 and its 200 day moving average is $61.55. Fomento Económico Mexicano has a 52 week low of $52.91 and a 52 week high of $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. As a group, analysts forecast that Fomento Económico Mexicano will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMX. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 48.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 5,686,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,505,000 after buying an additional 1,847,702 shares during the period. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 3rd quarter valued at $61,194,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,683,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,001,000 after purchasing an additional 749,893 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 223.0% in the 3rd quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 890,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,013,000 after purchasing an additional 614,500 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 2,567,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,237,000 after purchasing an additional 317,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Fomento Económico Mexicano Company Profile

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

