FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) Shares Sold by Globeflex Capital L P

Globeflex Capital L P lessened its position in FONAR Co. (NASDAQ:FONR) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,189 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned approximately 0.36% of FONAR worth $484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FONR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FONAR by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 784,247 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $16,759,000 after acquiring an additional 109,664 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 60,681 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 47,431 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FONAR during the 2nd quarter valued at about $330,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 94,373 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 14,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of FONAR by 36.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 13,655 shares in the last quarter. 54.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FONR opened at $18.96 on Wednesday. FONAR Co. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.65. The stock has a market cap of $122.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.22.

FONAR (NASDAQ:FONR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.81 million during the quarter. FONAR had a net margin of 8.28% and a return on equity of 5.57%.

FONAR Company Profile

FONAR Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and marketing of magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners for the detection and diagnosis of human diseases in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Medical Equipment segment, and Physician Management and Diagnostic services segment.

