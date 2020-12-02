Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 24.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,813 shares during the quarter. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 49,433,248 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $329,225,000 after buying an additional 15,036,764 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 275,086,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,832,077,000 after buying an additional 7,265,908 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 189,895,163 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,154,563,000 after buying an additional 6,527,341 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 60.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,747,305 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $24,957,000 after buying an additional 1,405,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Ford Motor by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 9,510,529 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021,036 shares in the last quarter. 44.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of F opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -231.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $3.96 and a 52 week high of $9.57.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

F has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ford Motor from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ford Motor from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.82.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

