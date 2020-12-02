Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,608 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,590 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 0.48% of Forrester Research worth $3,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 160.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,578 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 213.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,743 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 79.1% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,715 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Forrester Research by 6.2% in the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,839 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the period. 48.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ FORR opened at $42.17 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.00. Forrester Research, Inc. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $50.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $799.71 million, a P/E ratio of 63.89, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.01.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Forrester Research had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 2.75%. The firm had revenue of $108.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FORR shares. BidaskClub raised Forrester Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director David Boyce sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $75,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,102.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Steven P. Peltzman sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $105,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $630,360.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,754 shares of company stock valued at $867,470. 42.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Forrester Research

Forrester Research, Inc operates as an independent research, data, and advisory services company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Products, Research, and SiriusDecisions segments. Its primary syndicated research product is Research, which offers clients with access to its research designed to inform their strategic decision-making.

