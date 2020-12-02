Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii trimmed its holdings in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 73.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,340 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,345 shares during the period. Bank of Hawaii’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FTNT. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new stake in Fortinet during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in Fortinet by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.24, for a total value of $297,906.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,715 shares in the company, valued at $435,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Michael Xie sold 2,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.47, for a total transaction of $313,182.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,106,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $674,587,816.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,574,189 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $122.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.84. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $151.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.59, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.11.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $651.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.62 million. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 48.30%. Fortinet’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network (WAN) acceleration.

