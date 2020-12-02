Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) to report earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Electric’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.50. Franklin Electric reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Electric will report full-year earnings of $2.12 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.13. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.42 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.63. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Franklin Electric.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $351.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FELE shares. BidaskClub raised Franklin Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Franklin Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franklin Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.67.

In related news, VP Donald P. Kenney sold 1,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total value of $93,703.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,350 shares in the company, valued at $1,599,585. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 124.2% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Franklin Electric in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Franklin Electric stock opened at $68.37 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.56. Franklin Electric has a 1 year low of $41.25 and a 1 year high of $70.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 5th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 4th. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is currently 29.95%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates in three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, pumps, drives, electronic controls, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

