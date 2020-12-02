Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

FRPT has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on Freshpet from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Freshpet from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Freshpet in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They set a hold rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Freshpet from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $99.67.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet stock opened at $135.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.24. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 1,229.57 and a beta of 0.83. Freshpet has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $139.71.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.05 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 1.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. Analysts expect that Freshpet will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Scott James Morris sold 5,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.80, for a total value of $732,290.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 161,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,117,413.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.21, for a total value of $681,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,377,348.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,353 shares of company stock valued at $4,355,140 in the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 80.7% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP acquired a new stake in shares of Freshpet in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 88.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh products, refrigerated meals, and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Recommended Story: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.