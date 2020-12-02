frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of frontdoor from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of frontdoor from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Get frontdoor alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $47.32 on Friday. frontdoor has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $49.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.37. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.42.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.59. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. The company had revenue of $440.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. frontdoor’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that frontdoor will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of frontdoor in the second quarter worth $1,070,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth $909,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in frontdoor during the third quarter worth $2,270,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in frontdoor by 240.1% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 40,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 28,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in frontdoor during the second quarter worth $5,692,000. Institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.

About frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Read More: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.