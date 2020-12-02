Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) PT Raised to $5.00

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Macquarie from $4.50 to $5.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Macquarie’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 44.93% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FLL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Full House Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Full House Resorts in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.00.

FLL opened at $3.45 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $93.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08. Full House Resorts has a 12-month low of $0.31 and a 12-month high of $3.80.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.30. The company had revenue of $41.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.52 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 5.93% and a negative return on equity of 11.98%. As a group, analysts predict that Full House Resorts will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Full House Resorts news, Director Carl G. Braunlich sold 33,245 shares of Full House Resorts stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.42, for a total transaction of $113,697.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,141.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 16.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Full House Resorts during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth $96,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Full House Resorts in the third quarter worth $349,000. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 35.5% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Full House Resorts by 1.5% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 745,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after buying an additional 10,972 shares in the last quarter. 32.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Full House Resorts

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, develops, operates, manages, leases, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. The company owns and operates the Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi, which has 855 slot machines and 24 table games, a surface parking lot, approximately 800-space parking garage, and a 129-room hotel; a fine-dining restaurant, a buffet, and a quick-service restaurant, as well as oyster, casino, and beachfront bars; and 37-space beachfront RV park.

