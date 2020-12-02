Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) and Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) Critical Comparison

Freedom (OTCMKTS:FRHC) and Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Freedom has a beta of -0.34, meaning that its share price is 134% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Futu has a beta of 1.39, meaning that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Freedom and Futu, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Freedom 0 0 0 0 N/A Futu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Freedom and Futu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Freedom 22.70% 18.68% 6.23% Futu N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Freedom and Futu’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Freedom $74.29 million 29.75 $7.15 million N/A N/A Futu $136.28 million 38.74 N/A N/A N/A

Freedom has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Futu.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.9% of Futu shares are held by institutional investors. 73.2% of Freedom shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Futu beats Freedom on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Freedom

There is no company description available for Freedom Holding Corp.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong, China, the United States, and internationally. The company's platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds in various markets; and wealth management services, which offers various leading fund products, including money market, fixed income, and equity funds products. Its margin financing and securities lending services provides real-time and cross-market securities-backed financing services; and market data and information services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Admiralty, Hong Kong.

