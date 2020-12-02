FY2020 EPS Estimates for BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX) Cut by Raymond James

BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) (CVE:RX) – Analysts at Raymond James dropped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for BioSyent Inc. (RX.V) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 26th. Raymond James analyst D. Novak now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.32. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for BioSyent Inc. (RX.V)’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Shares of CVE:RX opened at C$7.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.00. BioSyent Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.13 and a 1-year high of C$7.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$7.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$5.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.54 and a current ratio of 6.99.

BioSyent Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, sources, acquires or in-licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. The company's products include FeraMAX 150, an oral hematinic for the prevention and treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Powder, a water soluble oral iron supplement, which helps the body form red blood cells and is indicated for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; RepaGyn, a vaginal suppository for the healing of the vaginal mucosa, as well as for the treatment of vaginal dryness caused by menopause, stress, and chemotherapy; Proktis-M, a rectal suppository for the healing of the anus and rectum; Aguettant System for pre-filled syringes that are used for various injectable medications in hospital and acute care settings; and Cysview, an adjunct to white-light cystoscopy for the detection and management of non-muscle invasive papillary bladder cancer.

