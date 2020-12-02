FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Issued By William Blair

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordstrom in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 25th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn ($3.00) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.56). William Blair also issued estimates for Nordstrom’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $12.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.98. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $11.72 and a 12-month high of $43.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.92.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.40. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 77.24% and a negative net margin of 4.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $294,000. Prentice Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,192,000. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 185.0% during the 3rd quarter. Stamos Capital Partners L.P. now owns 550,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after buying an additional 357,000 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 244.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Capital Management LLC now owns 230,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after buying an additional 163,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 196.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 43,003 shares in the last quarter. 64.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded full-line stores and online store at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstromrack.com and HauteLook; Jeffrey boutiques; clearance stores that operate under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses and TrunkClub.com; and Nordstrom Locals.

