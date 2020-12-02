FY2021 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Boosted by Analyst (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 25th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.92 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.69. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.86 EPS.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.24. The firm had revenue of C$14.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$14.90 billion.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞.

