FY2021 EPS Estimates for Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:SHECY)

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHECY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Shin-Etsu Chemical in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Azuma now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Shin-Etsu Chemical’s FY2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS.

Shin-Etsu Chemical (OTCMKTS:SHECY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Shin-Etsu Chemical had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.04%.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Shin-Etsu Chemical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th.

OTCMKTS SHECY opened at $42.47 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.05. Shin-Etsu Chemical has a 12 month low of $18.84 and a 12 month high of $42.68.

About Shin-Etsu Chemical

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells polyvinyl chloride (PVC), semiconductor devices, silicones, and rare earth magnets worldwide. The company operates through PVC/Chlor-Alkali; Semiconductor Silicon; Silicones; Electronics and Functional Materials; Specialty Chemicals; and Processing, Trading & Specialized Services segments.

