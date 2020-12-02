FY2021 EPS Estimates for thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Spence now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.31) for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.48). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for thyssenkrupp’s FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised thyssenkrupp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered thyssenkrupp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

OTCMKTS:TKAMY opened at $7.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 1.95. thyssenkrupp has a 52-week low of $3.64 and a 52-week high of $13.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68.

thyssenkrupp Company Profile

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

