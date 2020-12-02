Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

GLPEY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Galp Energia, SGPS in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Societe Generale raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Galp Energia, SGPS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

GLPEY opened at $5.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.21 and a beta of 0.84. Galp Energia, SGPS has a 1-year low of $3.79 and a 1-year high of $8.83.

Galp Energia, SGPS (OTCMKTS:GLPEY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 26th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter. Galp Energia, SGPS had a negative return on equity of 2.83% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Galp Energia, SGPS will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Galp Energia, SGPS Company Profile

Galp Energia, SGPS, SA operates as integrated energy operator in Portugal and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, and Gas and Power segments. It explores, develops, and produces hydrocarbons in approximately 50 projects with proved and probable reserves of 755 million barrels of oil equivalent.

