Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Acquired by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,262 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IT. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Gartner by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 862 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 432,006 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,415,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Gartner by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 59,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 17,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 16,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,061,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IT opened at $153.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.68, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $140.65 and a 200-day moving average of $129.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.91 and a 52 week high of $165.26.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $995.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.46 million. Gartner had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.92, for a total transaction of $281,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,443,316.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 33,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.57, for a total value of $5,322,084.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,200,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,225,970.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 42,079 shares of company stock valued at $6,591,238. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Gartner from $139.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gartner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Gartner from $126.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gartner presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance; and research and analysis in various business functions, such as human resources, sales, legal, and finance.

