GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) Sets New 52-Week High at $45.25

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) (TSE:GDI) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$45.25 and last traded at C$44.52, with a volume of 19450 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$46.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cormark lifted their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$39.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$42.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (GDI.TO) from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of 34.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$39.28 and a 200 day moving average of C$35.39.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

