General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 95.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,233 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GD. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,118,194 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,947,000 after purchasing an additional 51,292 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 13,008 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on General Dynamics from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.38.

General Dynamics stock opened at $151.76 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $100.55 and a 52 week high of $190.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 billion. Research analysts expect that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems and Marine Systems.

Featured Article: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.