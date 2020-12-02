General Electric (NYSE:GE) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,335 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,242 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,649,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,226 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 985,362 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,139,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 50,412 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 6,260 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 27,259 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 16,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $10.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $88.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 64.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. General Electric has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.26. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on General Electric from $6.81 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on General Electric from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.30.

General Electric Company Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

