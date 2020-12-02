Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Receives $32.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GBIO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO opened at $48.42 on Friday. Generation Bio has a 1 year low of $17.00 and a 1 year high of $49.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.57.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Generation Bio will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter worth approximately $144,187,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,098,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,240,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $24,911,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Generation Bio during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,823,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.52% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of eight programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

