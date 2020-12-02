Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Downgraded by Bank of America

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) was downgraded by Bank of America from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $84.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $94.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.88.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $101.67 on Wednesday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $107.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.87 and a beta of 1.07.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.15. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Holder acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $91.72 per share, for a total transaction of $201,784.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,167,687.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Genuine Parts by 23.7% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 18,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $987,000. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 3.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Genuine Parts during the third quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Genuine Parts Company Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, industrial parts and materials, and business products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australasia, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Poland, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Recommended Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.