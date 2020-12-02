GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.60

GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.60 and last traded at $27.13, with a volume of 4363417 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GFL Environmental from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.13.

Get GFL Environmental alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.55.

GFL Environmental (NYSE:GFL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $777.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.36 million. On average, research analysts predict that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental by 0.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,179,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,382 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 42.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,066,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,201,000 after acquiring an additional 911,541 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 13,807.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,709,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689,667 shares in the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 12.8% in the third quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd now owns 2,382,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,652,000 after acquiring an additional 271,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ADW Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GFL Environmental by 79.0% in the third quarter. ADW Capital Management LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,784,000 after acquiring an additional 660,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

GFL Environmental Company Profile (NYSE:GFL)

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in North America. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.