Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) versus Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) Head to Head Contrast

Blue (OTCMKTS:BLHI) and Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Blue and Gildan Activewear’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear -13.34% -2.69% -1.31%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blue and Gildan Activewear, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue 0 0 0 0 N/A Gildan Activewear 0 3 6 0 2.67

Gildan Activewear has a consensus target price of $23.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.53%. Given Gildan Activewear’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Gildan Activewear is more favorable than Blue.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.9% of Gildan Activewear shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue and Gildan Activewear’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Gildan Activewear $2.82 billion 1.87 $259.81 million $1.66 16.02

Gildan Activewear has higher revenue and earnings than Blue.

Volatility and Risk

Blue has a beta of 7.37, meaning that its share price is 637% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gildan Activewear has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Blue Company Profile

Blue Holdings, Inc. specializes in the wholesale apparel industry. It designs, develops, markets and distributes fashion jeans and accessories under the brand names Antik Denim, Yanuk, Faith Connexion, and Taverniti So Jeans. The company sells its products in the United States, Canada, Japan and the European Union directly to department stores and boutiques and through distribution arrangements in certain foreign jurisdictions. Blue Holdings was founded on February 9, 2000 and is headquartered in Commerce, CA.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc. manufactures and sells a range of apparel products in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company manufactures and markets active wear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Platinum, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and Gold Toe brands. It also offers hosiery products, such as athletic, dress, casual, workwear, liner, and therapeutic socks, as well as sheer panty hose, tights, and leggings under the Gildan, Gildan Platinum, Under Armour, Gold Toe, PowerSox, GT a Gold Toe Brand, Silver Toe, Signature Gold by Goldtoe, Peds, MediPeds, Kushyfoot, Therapy Plus, All Pro, Secret, Silks, Secret Silky, and American Apparel brand names. In addition, the company provides men's and boys' top and bottom underwear, and ladies panties under Gildan and Gildan Platinum brand names; and ladies shapewear, intimates, and accessories under Secret and Secret Silky brand names. It offers its products through wholesale distributors, screen printers/embellishers, and retailers, as well as through its e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Textiles Gildan Inc. and changed its name to Gildan Activewear Inc. in March 1995. Gildan Activewear Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

