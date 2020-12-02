GINcoin Trading Down 0.9% Over Last Week (GIN)

GINcoin (CURRENCY:GIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 2nd. Over the last seven days, GINcoin has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. One GINcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. GINcoin has a market cap of $14,790.33 and $1.00 worth of GINcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18,929.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $594.30 or 0.03139572 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.54 or 0.00462475 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.47 or 0.01545098 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.12 or 0.00671561 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00007215 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.35 or 0.00398040 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00033023 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000124 BTC.

GINcoin Profile

GINcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. It launched on February 22nd, 2018. GINcoin’s total supply is 8,027,008 coins and its circulating supply is 8,026,998 coins. The official website for GINcoin is gincoin.io . GINcoin’s official Twitter account is @gincoin_crypto

Buying and Selling GINcoin

GINcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GINcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GINcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GINcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

