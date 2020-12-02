GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG) Shares Gap Down to $0.17

GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $0.17, but opened at $0.16. GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) shares last traded at $0.16, with a volume of 5,000 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.41.

About GLG Life Tech Co. (GLG.TO) (TSE:GLG)

GLG Life Tech Corporation engages in the research and development, growing, refining, and production of natural sweeteners extracted from the stevia plant and monk fruit worldwide. The company also offers P-Pro Plus, a pea protein product; and natural ingredients. It serves the food and beverage industry.

