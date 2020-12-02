Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Short Interest Update

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 90.0% from the October 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ALTY stock opened at $11.64 on Wednesday. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $15.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th were issued a $0.078 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALTY. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 110,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000.

