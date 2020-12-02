Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,115 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $1,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,035,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,509,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 852,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,083,000 after purchasing an additional 3,934 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 813,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,963,000 after purchasing an additional 23,643 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 623,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,250,000 after purchasing an additional 18,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 582,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,242,000 after purchasing an additional 258,182 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Globe Life from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Globe Life in a report on Wednesday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globe Life from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.17.

In related news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $747,270.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 104,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,638,690.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Frank M. Svoboda sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.94, for a total transaction of $1,698,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,698,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 140,000 shares of company stock worth $12,337,010. Insiders own 3.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GL opened at $94.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.89 and its 200-day moving average is $81.04. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.74 and a 52-week high of $111.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.11.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.75. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 9.94%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

