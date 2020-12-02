Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 1,521 Shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Coherus BioSciences were worth $530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,730,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $88,977,000 after buying an additional 192,453 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,790,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,690,000 after buying an additional 663,453 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 2,286.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,157,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,671,000 after buying an additional 1,108,900 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,096,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after buying an additional 102,051 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Coherus BioSciences by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 1,058,464 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,412,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter.

Get Coherus BioSciences alerts:

Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $18.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average is $18.08.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. Research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coherus BioSciences news, COO Vincent R. Anicetti sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $94,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.49, for a total transaction of $34,892.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,422 shares of company stock worth $322,923 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on CHRS shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

Coherus BioSciences Company Profile

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for Coherus BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coherus BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.