Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 173 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Amgen were worth $314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $53,000. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth $59,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Amgen by 40.9% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 255 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in Amgen by 4,042.9% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 290 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $225.08 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $228.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.28. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.05 and a fifty-two week high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $223.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Amgen from $286.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Amgen from $273.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Amgen from $232.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.54.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

See Also: Bollinger Bands

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.