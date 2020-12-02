Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 2,095 Shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,154 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.11% of QCR worth $498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of QCRH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of QCR during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in QCR by 517.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in QCR in the 2nd quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in QCR by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 7,853 shares of the bank’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. 64.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

QCRH opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $44.76. The company has a market capitalization of $563.81 million, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.27. QCR had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is 6.56%.

In other QCR news, CAO Nick W. Anderson bought 1,837 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $60,510.78. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,604.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on QCRH. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QCR in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QCR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of QCR from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of QCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

