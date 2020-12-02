Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 2,430 Shares of BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF)

Globeflex Capital L P lifted its holdings in BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,430 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.44% of BG Staffing worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BG Staffing by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 68.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 28.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 21,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 4,714 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 187,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 5,005 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BG Staffing by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759 shares during the period.

NYSEAMERICAN BGSF opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. BG Staffing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $22.38.

BG Staffing (NYSEAMERICAN:BGSF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. This is an increase from BG Staffing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%.

In other news, Director Richard L. Baum, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of BG Staffing stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BGSF. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

