Globeflex Capital L P Acquires 9,980 Shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,141 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $533,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc increased its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 41.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,266,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,219,000 after purchasing an additional 371,200 shares during the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC grew its position in MGIC Investment by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 231,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,049,000 after acquiring an additional 136,304 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in MGIC Investment by 76.0% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 909,217 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $8,056,000 after acquiring an additional 392,511 shares during the last quarter. Natixis grew its position in MGIC Investment by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,063,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in MGIC Investment by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 177,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,568,000 after acquiring an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

MTG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on MGIC Investment from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. ValuEngine raised MGIC Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MGIC Investment from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised MGIC Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.31.

MTG stock opened at $12.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.17. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $15.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.85.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The insurance provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $296.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.63 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 39.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.04%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

