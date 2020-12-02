Globeflex Capital L P Acquires New Position in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI)

Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 80,384 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.06% of Endurance International Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EIGI. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Endurance International Group by 680.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 16,896 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Endurance International Group by 75.7% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 45,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 19,505 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Endurance International Group during the second quarter worth approximately $255,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in Endurance International Group by 12.6% during the second quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 562,900 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 62,900 shares during the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Endurance International Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endurance International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Endurance International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Endurance International Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

Shares of EIGI stock opened at $9.46 on Wednesday. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.31 and a twelve month high of $9.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 72.77 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66.

Endurance International Group (NASDAQ:EIGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. Endurance International Group had a net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Timothy Oakes sold 4,193 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.42, for a total value of $39,498.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Barry Christine Timmins sold 6,847 shares of Endurance International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $40,054.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 50.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform solutions for small-and medium-sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Web Presence, Domain, and Email Marketing. It offers Web hosting services, including entry-level shared hosting, and virtual private server and dedicated hosting solutions; Website building tools; domain registration, management, and resale services; malware protection solutions to protect subscribers' Websites from viruses, malicious code, and other threats; and backup control solutions that enable subscribers to schedule, maintain, manage, and restore backups of their online data and Websites.

