Globeflex Capital L P Acquires Shares of 18,602 Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 18,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Hermes during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.9% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 191,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,125,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 0.6% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 292,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes during the second quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP John B. Fisher sold 8,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total transaction of $230,492.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 540,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,313,214.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gordon J. Ceresino sold 5,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $163,920.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 213,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,065,353.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,196 shares of company stock valued at $515,721. 5.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes stock opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.17. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $38.26.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $364.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.61 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 21.72%. Federated Hermes’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 5th. This represents a yield of 4.4%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.15%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FHI. TheStreet raised Federated Hermes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Federated Hermes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Hermes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Federated Hermes has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.17.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

