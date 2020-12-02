Globeflex Capital L P Acquires Shares of 2,903 MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR)

Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,903 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $437,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 0.3% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 31,494 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,742,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 2.4% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $993,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 3.3% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 1.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 17,646 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of MicroStrategy by 35.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MicroStrategy news, CFO Phong Le sold 65,000 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.14, for a total transaction of $15,479,100.00. Also, Director Leslie J. Rechan sold 11,250 shares of MicroStrategy stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.28, for a total transaction of $2,995,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,997,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 153,350 shares of company stock valued at $38,186,281. Company insiders own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MSTR shares. BWS Financial dropped coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $235.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.67.

MicroStrategy stock opened at $324.00 on Wednesday. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $90.00 and a 12-month high of $358.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,700.00 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.06.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $1.75. MicroStrategy had a net margin of 0.41% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $127.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.26 million. Research analysts anticipate that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MicroStrategy Incorporated provides enterprise analytics software and services worldwide. It offers MicroStrategy 2020, an enterprise platform, which provides a modern analytics experience by delivering insights across multiple devices to users via hyperintelligence products, visualization and reporting capabilities, mobility features, and custom applications developed on the platform; analysts and data scientists with seamless access to trusted, governed data directly within their tools; and APIs and gateways, multiple deployment options, enterprise semantic graph, scalability, and security.

