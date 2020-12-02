Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Holdings in Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Globeflex Capital L P raised its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 896 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P owned 0.09% of Meta Financial Group worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 62.2% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Meta Financial Group by 48.5% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,971 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Meta Financial Group by 97.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,034 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $276,000. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total value of $160,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,610,232.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sheree Thornsberry sold 2,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $41,403.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $389,308.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 46,247 shares of company stock worth $1,155,023. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CASH opened at $34.28 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.50. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.92. Meta Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.20. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 19.66%. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.23%.

CASH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Meta Financial Group from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Meta Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

