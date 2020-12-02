Globeflex Capital L P Boosts Stock Position in National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 19.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,356 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 18,002 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,926 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 33,166 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,651 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,650,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in National Fuel Gas by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,836 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $580,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.50 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.06.

NFG opened at $40.78 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of -29.99 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $41.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.95. National Fuel Gas has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $47.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $287.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $353.74 million. National Fuel Gas had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that National Fuel Gas will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

